Saturday, February 01, 2025
Govt raises petrol and diesel prices for third consecutive fortnight

Web Desk
11:58 AM | February 01, 2025
National

The federal government has announced a revision in fuel prices for the next fortnight, increasing petrol and diesel rates once again.

According to an official notification, petrol prices have been raised by Rs 1 per litre, bringing the new price to Rs 257.13 per litre. Meanwhile, high-speed diesel has seen a steeper increase of Rs 7 per litre, setting the new price at Rs 267.95 per litre.

This marks the third consecutive price hike since the beginning of the year. On January 1, petrol saw a slight increase of 56 paisas, reaching Rs 252.66 per litre, while high-speed diesel rose by Rs 2.96 to Rs 258.34 per litre.

Later, on January 16, petrol was further raised by Rs 3.47 to Rs 256.13 per litre, and high-speed diesel increased by Rs 2.61 to Rs 260.95 per litre.
 

Web Desk

National

