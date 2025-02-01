Hamad, Azan shine as Zone 6 clinch U-17 Cricket trophy

LAHORE - Zone 6 Whites emerged victorious in the Woodward Trophy U-17 Inter-Zonal Cricket Tournament, defeating Zone 3 Whites by 66 runs in the final at KCCA Stadium. Batting first, Zone 6 posted a commanding 248/2, powered by unbeaten centuries from Hamad Alam (104, 11 fours) and Mohammad Azan (103, 4 fours, 7 sixes). In response, Zone 3 Whites were bowled out for 182, despite a fighting 46 from M Hamza. Asad Umar (3/35) and Abdul Hayee (3/39) led the bowling attack. At the closing ceremony, Zafar Riaz Bari reaffirmed Medicam Group’s commitment to supporting grassroots cricket in Karachi. Tournament Secretary Tauseef Siddiqui lauded Medicam’s contributions, recognizing Khalil Ahmed Nanitalwala and Junaid Khalil Nanitalwala for their efforts in youth development. The player awards included: Champions: Zone 6 Whites (Captain: Asad Umar), Runners-up: Zone 3 Whites (Captain: Anas Baloch), Best Batsman: Mohammad Azan, Best Bowler: Asad Umar, Medicam Man of the Final: Hamad Alam & M Azan (joint winners).