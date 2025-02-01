Saturday, February 01, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Hamad, Azan shine as Zone 6 clinch U-17 Cricket trophy

Staff Reporter
February 01, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Zone 6 Whites emerged victorious in the Woodward Trophy U-17 Inter-Zonal Cricket Tournament, defeating Zone 3 Whites by 66 runs in the final at KCCA Stadium. Batting first, Zone 6 posted a commanding 248/2, powered by unbeaten centuries from Hamad Alam (104, 11 fours) and Mohammad Azan (103, 4 fours, 7 sixes). In response, Zone 3 Whites were bowled out for 182, despite a fighting 46 from M Hamza. Asad Umar (3/35) and Abdul Hayee (3/39) led the bowling attack. At the closing ceremony, Zafar Riaz Bari reaffirmed Medicam Group’s commitment to supporting grassroots cricket in Karachi. Tournament Secretary Tauseef Siddiqui lauded Medicam’s contributions, recognizing Khalil Ahmed Nanitalwala and Junaid Khalil Nanitalwala for their efforts in youth development. The player awards included: Champions: Zone 6 Whites (Captain: Asad Umar), Runners-up: Zone 3 Whites (Captain: Anas Baloch), Best Batsman: Mohammad Azan, Best Bowler: Asad Umar, Medicam Man of the Final: Hamad Alam & M Azan (joint winners).  

Detrimental to independence of judiciary, five judges react to proposed appointment of IHC CJ

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1738300518.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025