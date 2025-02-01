Honorary Consul General of Türkiye meets TIKA Head to boost bilateral ties

LARKANA - Honorary Consul General of Türkiye, Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali, Friday met with Halil Ibrahim, Head of TIKA (Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency). This significant gathering highlights the strengthening ties between Pakistan and Türkiye. Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali, a renowned Pakistani politician, has been instrumental in fostering bilateral relations between the two nations. As the Honorary Consul General of Türkiye, he has played a key role in promoting cultural, economic, and diplomatic exchanges.

Halil Ibrahim, leading TIKA’s efforts in Karachi, has been working tirelessly to implement various development projects in Pakistan. TIKA’s initiatives focus on education, healthcare, and infrastructure development, aiming to improve the lives of Pakistani citizens. The meeting between Jamali and Ibrahim underscores the commitment of both nations to deepen their cooperation. It is expected that this collaboration will yield fruitful outcomes, enhancing mutual understanding and benefits.