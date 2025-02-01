Saturday, February 01, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Honorary Consul General of Türkiye meets TIKA Head to boost bilateral ties

Our Staff Reporter
February 01, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

LARKANA  -  Honorary Consul General of Türkiye, Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali, Friday met with Halil Ibrahim, Head of TIKA (Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency). This significant gathering highlights the strengthening ties between Pakistan and Türkiye. Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali, a renowned Pakistani politician, has been instrumental in fostering bilateral relations between the two nations. As the Honorary Consul General of Türkiye, he has played a key role in promoting cultural, economic, and diplomatic exchanges.

Halil Ibrahim, leading TIKA’s efforts in Karachi, has been working tirelessly to implement various development projects in Pakistan. TIKA’s initiatives focus on education, healthcare, and infrastructure development, aiming to improve the lives of Pakistani citizens. The meeting between Jamali and Ibrahim underscores the commitment of both nations to deepen their cooperation. It is expected that this collaboration will yield fruitful outcomes, enhancing mutual understanding and benefits.

Detrimental to independence of judiciary, five judges react to proposed appointment of IHC CJ

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1738300518.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025