IHC’s Letter

The fallout from the passage of the 26th Amendment and the restructuring of Pakistan’s judiciary continues to unfold. Recently, five judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) wrote to the chief justices of the Supreme Court and the High Courts, urging them to take a stand against reports of a transferred judge being appointed to the IHC’s top position. They warned against setting a precedent that would allow judges from other jurisdictions to be appointed to different courts, bypassing the seniority-based selection process traditionally used for judicial appointments. Their letter is a technical one, grounded in legal precedent, arguing that appointing an outsider to the senior-most position of another jurisdiction undermines established judicial norms.

However, these arguments are ultimately rooted in a system that no longer exists in its previous form. The judiciary’s structure was fundamentally altered last year, and the new Judicial Commission now wields broad powers to determine judicial appointments—including the selection of the Chief Justice—beyond the standard seniority rules. Given this shift, it follows that similar principles would apply to high courts, session courts, and lower judicial tiers, allowing the government, with the endorsement of top judicial officials, to influence judicial assignments more directly.

In this context, the judges’ letter reflects the growing pains of a system adapting to a new reality. That said, their concerns are not without merit. The chief justices of the High Courts and the Supreme Court hold significant influence within the Judicial Commission and have the authority to approve or block such moves.

Ultimately, this remains an internal judicial matter, but as cross-jurisdictional appointments become more common, further challenges to the new system are likely to emerge.