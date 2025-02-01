Saturday, February 01, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Ijaz-ur-Rehman reappointed as chairperson of CTI

NEWS WIRE
February 01, 2025
Newspaper, Business

LAHORE  -  Ijaz-ur-Rehman has been reappointed as the chairperson of the Carpet Training Institute (CTI) for the 2025-27 term in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the development of the hand-woven carpet industry. The decision was finalized during a meeting chaired by Riaz Ahmed, vice chairman of the Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA). Ijaz-ur-Rehman presented the performance report for the 2022-24 term during the meeting, which highlighted his efforts in promoting the industry. The participants unanimously endorsed his reappointment, acknowledging his dedication and achievements. Speaking on the occasion, Ijaz-ur-Rehman expressed his gratitude to the association for their trust and support. He pledged to continue working for the growth of the hand-woven carpet sector, introducing modern innovations at CTI, and enhancing the welfare of skilled workers. The reappointment is seen as a positive step toward further strengthening the industry, which plays a vital role in Pakistan’s exports and craftsmanship heritage.

Detrimental to independence of judiciary, five judges react to proposed appointment of IHC CJ

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1738300518.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025