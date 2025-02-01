Imran Riaz leaves Pakistan for London

Former journalist and YouTuber Khan has arrived in London after leaving Pakistan, his family confirmed. Riaz also verified the news through a post on his X account, describing his journey as perilous, filled with hardships and dangers.

The journalist, who went missing for several months last year before resurfacing in September, had previously vowed never to leave Pakistan. Despite this, he ultimately relocated, citing threats to his life.

Expressing gratitude to former National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri for persuading him to leave “for the sake of Pakistan,” Riaz shared a picture of himself in a mountainous area, appearing injured. A relative stated that Riaz was a patriotic Pakistani who had no choice but to leave due to the risks he faced, adding that he would return when conditions allowed.

In a social media interview, Riaz revealed that he endured a grueling journey on foot through rugged terrain to exit Pakistan, avoiding detection by authorities. He claimed to have faced attacks by wild animals and suffered severe injuries along the way. He also mentioned being accompanied by a single companion, while Qasim Suri remotely guided and supported him.

Riaz further stated that all his family members had already left Pakistan over the past year and that he had finally reunited with them.

Earlier, musician Salman Ahmed claimed to have helped Riaz secure a US visa, but individuals close to the journalist denied this. Riaz has long been on the Exit Control List (ECL), which restricted his travel, and was previously detained at the airport while attempting to leave for Hajj last year.

Over the years, Riaz has gained a large following on social media, particularly among PTI supporters. However, he has faced criticism for spreading unverified news. In a recent interview, he acknowledged occasional errors in reporting but maintained that he always corrected mistakes when pointed out.

Additionally, the FIA Cybercrime wing recently arrested eight individuals linked to politically charged content, some of which originated from Riaz and Shehbaz Gill. In 2023, Riaz also shared misleading information regarding a fire at the Quetta Customs Intelligence office, falsely claiming that all records were destroyed, despite reports confirming that only partial damage occurred.