Investigators recover plane black boxes from Washington air collision
February 01, 2025
Washington  -  Investigators on Thursday recovered the black boxes from a passenger plane that collided mid-air with a military helicopter over Washington’s Potomac River, killing all 67 people, as rescuers pulled bodies from the freezing water. US President Donald Trump launched a political attack blaming diversity and inclusion policies championed by his Democratic predecessors for causing the incident.

Trump’s politicization of the tragedy came as the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said it had recovered the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder from the Bombardier jet operated by an American Airlines subsidiary that collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter late Wednesday.

“The recorders are at the NTSB labs for evaluation,” the agency said in a statement to AFP.

According to a New York Times report, staffing was thin in the control tower at Reagan National Airport, where the airliner was about to land when the collision occurred.  One controller, rather than the usual two, was handling both plane and helicopter traffic, the Times quoted a preliminary Federal Aviation Administration report as saying.

A fireball erupted in the night sky and both aircraft tumbled into the icy Potomac, leaving rescue crews to search for victims in the dark and cold. Over 40 bodies had been recovered as of Thursday evening, according to US media reports.

The passenger plane was carrying 64 people and the Black Hawk had three aboard.

