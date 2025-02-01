Saturday, February 01, 2025
Iran warns US attack on nuclear sites will lead to ‘all-out war in the region’

Hamas names three Israeli hostages to be freed Saturday

February 01, 2025
Gaza City, Palestinian Territories  -  Hamas’s armed wing released the names of three Israeli captives to be freed on Saturday in the fourth hostage-prisoner swap of the Gaza ceasefire. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed it had received the names of the captives to be freed on Saturday. It has yet to officially release their names. “All hostage families have been updated by IDF (military) liaison officers with the names of the hostages expected to be released tomorrow,” a statement from Netanyahu’s office said. “According to the agreement, these are three male hostages who are alive.” Palestinian militants have so far freed 15 hostages since the ceasefire took effect on January 19. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tells Al Jazeera that launching a military attack on Iranian nuclear sites would be “one of the biggest historical mistakes the US could make.” Araghchi says Tehran will respond “immediately and decisively” if its nuclear sites are attacked, which will lead to “all-out war in the region.”

Detrimental to independence of judiciary, five judges react to proposed appointment of IHC CJ

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1738300518.jpg

