JCP approves 10 additional judges for Peshawar High Court

The Judicial Commission, under the leadership of Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, has finalized the appointment of 10 additional judges to the Peshawar High Court (PHC) after evaluating 40 candidates.

According to sources, the approved judges include District and Sessions Judges Farah Jamshed and Inamullah, along with Qazi Jawad, Mudassar Amir, and Abdul Fayaz. Others selected for the role are Salahuddin, Sadiq Ali, Tariq Afridi, Sabit Ali, and Aurangzeb Khan.

During the meeting, PHC Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim reportedly pushed for the appointment of a tenth judge. Despite objections from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members, including Barrister Gohar, Ali Zafar, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Law Minister, the commission approved the appointments through a majority vote.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges wrote to the president and prime minister, voicing concerns over external appointments to the position of IHC Chief Justice. They urged that the new IHC CJ be chosen from among the court’s three most senior judges.