Journalists Resist

With the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act amended to introduce new punishments for the dissemination of fake news—and President Asif Ali Zardari signing it into law on Wednesday—the battle over its provisions has moved beyond Parliament and onto the streets. The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has taken up the cause, vowing to fight the law with all its strength. But while it may seem that the struggle has shifted from the legislative halls to public protest, the truth is there was never much of a fight in Parliament to begin with. Most opposition parties offered only token resistance, while the ruling coalition passed the law wholesale without any real debate.

Now, the responsibility of challenging the law falls on journalists and media professionals, who will be its primary targets. In response, the PFUJ has declared the law’s passage a “black day,” with journalists wearing black armbands, staging rallies across Pakistan, and holding events outside press clubs. Ironically, in its attempt to control dissent under the guise of combating fake news, the government may have alienated the very people responsible for reporting on it—turning them into adversaries instead. The reality is that this law will most often be used against journalists. If not today or tomorrow, then eventually, its existence ensures that individuals will be punished for their views and for sharing news that the state finds inconvenient. But journalists and press clubs hold power of their own. The PFUJ has urged its members to consider whether politicians should be welcomed at press clubs or boycotted altogether—a symbolic but potentially potent move, given that political press releases, interviews, and publicity efforts all pass through journalists. Cutting off this access could serve as a powerful act of resistance.

Whether journalists unite to mount a serious challenge to the government or whether this protest fades into the background remains to be seen. But for now, the fight against this law is being led by journalists—and journalists alone.