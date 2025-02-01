Saturday, February 01, 2025
Karla Sofía Gascón apologises for past controversial posts

February 01, 2025
LAHORE  -  “Emilia Pérez” star Karla Sofía Gascón has had to pause her celebration for making Oscars history to offer an apology.

“I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt,” Gascón said in a statement provided to a wire service. “As someone in a marginalised community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness.”

Gascón is the first openly transgender performer to be nominated for an Academy Award in an acting category.

Journalist Sarah Hagi shared screenshots of the actress’s past social media posts in which she criticized Muslims’ dress, George Floyd and the Oscars.

The posts were translated from Gascón’s native language of Spanish. One of them addressed the death of Floyd, who died in 2020 after an encounter with police in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

