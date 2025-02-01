Saturday, February 01, 2025
KP CM launches scholarships for higher education

Our Staff Reporter
February 01, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -   Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has launched scholarships under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Foundation for students enrolled in higher educational institutions.  

A ceremony in this regard was held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Peshawar, attended by Provincial Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi, Secretary for Higher Education Kamran Ahmad Afridi, Managing Director of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Foundation Zarif-ul-Maani, and other officials.  

According to details, the program will provide scholarships to 204 students based on merit and financial need, with an allocation of Rs 20 million for the current fiscal year. These scholarships will enable students from the province to pursue free education at various institutions across the country.  

The Chief Minister also announced special scholarships for students from backward districts, stating that the provincial government would provide an additional Rs 100 million as seed money for this purpose. This will increase the scholarship fund from Rs 300 million to Rs 400 million, with the additional amount exclusively allocated for students from underprivileged areas.  

He emphasized that promoting education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a top priority for the government, which is allocating significant resources for this cause. He added that the Chief Minister’s Education Endowment Fund has been increased from Rs 1.2 billion to Rs 2.4 billion, while a separate fund of Rs 2 billion has been established for the Education Card initiative.  

Later, the 41st meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Foundation was held under the Chief Minister’s chairmanship, where various agenda items were discussed and approved.

Our Staff Reporter

