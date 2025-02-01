KP first province to implement climate change policy

Peshawar - Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Environment, Pir Musawir Khan, announced that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the first province in Pakistan to formulate a climate change policy. He made the statement while chairing a meeting on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in Peshawar, emphasizing the provincial government’s commitment to combating environmental pollution and addressing the effects of climate change.

A Climate Change Committee has been formed to oversee the implementation of the new policy. During the briefing, officials highlighted ongoing efforts to control pollution, such as monitoring the burning of waste in industrial units and hospitals.

Additionally, brick kilns across the province are being converted to zigzag technology to reduce pollution.

The meeting also revealed that pollution control systems have been installed in nine cement industries and 50 steel industries in the province. GIS mapping of 3,600 industrial units has been completed, and a special complaint cell has been established to address public grievances.

A centralized monitoring committee has been set up to take action against industrial units violating EPA regulations. Plans are also in place to establish regional environmental laboratories in Abbottabad, Mingora, and Dera Ismail Khan.

Pir Musawir Khan instructed officials to facilitate the issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to industrial units while ensuring adherence to environmental laws. He also emphasized the importance of collaborating with NGOs and donors involved in climate change and environmental initiatives.