KP govt to provide cash assistance to deserving families in Ramadan package

Peshawar - The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to provide Rs. 10,000 in cash assistance to as many as five thousand families in each provincial constituency as part of a Ramadan package. Additionally, a proper cell will be established in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat to monitor the prices of essential commodities and curb hoarding and profiteering.

This announcement was made by the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, during the 22nd meeting of the provincial cabinet on Friday. The meeting was attended by ministers, advisors, special assistants, additional chief secretaries, the senior member of the Board of Revenue, and administrative secretaries.

The Chief Minister directed the cabinet members to maintain close contact with people at the grassroots level to ensure that no one takes undue advantage of the needs of the people during Ramadan. He also mentioned that all MPAs would be asked to help compile the lists of deserving families, ensuring the assistance reaches them without discrimination.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister instructed his cabinet colleagues to visit every corner of the province, engage with the public, and incorporate their input into proposals for the next Annual Development Programme (ADP). He emphasized that work must begin on preparing for the next year’s ADP, particularly now that the provincial government has overcome the challenges posed by outstanding liabilities. He also stated that while the government had achieved 90% of its target, efforts should continue to reach 100%.

When recommending projects, the Chief Minister emphasized that MPs must ensure their proposed schemes are viable, self-sustaining, and beneficial to the general public.

During the meeting, the cabinet approved the revised PC-1/DCE’s for the “Upgradation of IRNUM PET-CT/Cyclotron Project,” which aims to improve infrastructure and provide diagnostic facilities for cancer treatment. The Cabinet also approved the extension of the ‘D-Talk and Insulin for Life’ project with foreign grants worth $5.00 million. This project provides free insulin and other medications to diabetic patients in the province, with a special focus on needy individuals. Currently, 85,789 patients are registered under the project in 22 districts through 26 insulin banks/centers across the province. The Chief Minister highlighted that diabetes is spreading alarmingly in the province and stressed the importance of raising awareness about its prevention.

The cabinet approved a detailed proposal to convert the Provincial Government’s MI-17 Helicopter into an air ambulance, with an estimated cost of Rs150 million. The Cabinet directed the Aviation Wing of the Administration Department to modify the helicopter to meet ambulance requirements, and for its operation by Rescue 1122.

The cabinet also exempted Humanitarian Cargo (International Shipments) by the World Food Program through Torkham in Transit Trade with Afghanistan from customs duties and reduced the Infrastructure Development Cess on goods imported to the province in transit trade with Afghanistan to 1% of the value of the goods.

Additionally, the cabinet approved the creation of a Provincial Police Station for the Special Investigation Wing of the Anti-Corruption Establishment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with jurisdiction across the entire province. It also approved the extension of the current Female Technocrat member for the Local Government Commission, which is a statutory body defined in the Local Government Act of 2013 (amended).

The cabinet further approved the creation of one post of Finance Manager (BPS-16) and three posts of Coach (BPS-16) in the Sports Department. Additionally, the Cabinet approved an amendment to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Promotion Policy of 2009, authorizing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Services Academy to provide MCMC training and allowing the deferment of promotions for those who have not filed their assets or income tax returns.