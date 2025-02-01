Lahore Shopping Festival attracts thousands on day first at Lahore Expo Centre

Lahore - The Lahore Shopping Festival (LSF) has commenced at the Lahore Expo Centre, drawing a massive gathering of business leaders, government representatives, domestic and foreign visitors. This three-day festival, running until February 2, has been designed to promote trade, celebrate Lahore’s cultural heritage and provide a unique shopping experience.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad inaugurated the Festival while Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman, Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry, former LCCI President Muhammad Ali Mian, former Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, former Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry and MPA Saadia Taimoor, Executive Committee Members, trade and industry leaders and thousands of attendees were also present.

The inauguration ceremony highlighted Lahore’s economic potential and emphasised the importance of such events in driving commercial activity. The dignitaries expressed their confidence in the festival’s ability to generate business opportunities, encourage investments and boost the local economy.

The Lahore Shopping Festival provides an expansive platform for businesses to showcase their products and services while offering visitors an unparalleled shopping and entertainment experience. The exhibition features a diverse range of industries including Electronics and Home Appliances, Furniture and Interior Décor, Jewelry and Fashion – Featuring exquisite jewelry collections, Arts and Handicrafts, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics and Lifestyle Products, Real Estate and various other sectors.

The festival has attracted leading brands, emerging entrepreneurs and industry experts and created an environment that fosters networking, collaborations and business expansion.

Beyond trade and investment, the Lahore Shopping Festival serves as a cultural extravaganza, offering entertainment and recreational activities for people of all ages. Some of the key attractions include Traditional Handicraft Exhibitions, Cultural Performances, Food Stalls, Children’s Entertainment Zone, Lucky Draws and Giveaways and Special Discounts.

Speaking on the occasion, LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry said that the Lahore Shopping Festival is a crucial initiative for boosting economic activity in the city. They said that the festival offers a valuable platform for local and international businesses to showcase their products and services while strengthening Lahore’s position as a major commercial hub.

They said that the festival is a strategic effort to enhance business-to-business relations, attract investments and create new market opportunities. They said that the role of such events is important in supporting economic resilience and market diversification.

Former LCCI President Muhammad Ali Mian, former Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and former Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry and MPA Saadia Taimoor praised office-bearers of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry for organising a high-caliber event that supports local enterprises and strengthens the business ecosystem.

The Lahore Shopping Festival is not only an avenue for trade but also a catalyst for broader economic development. With thousands of visitors expected over the next few days, the event is poised to Increase footfall to local businesses and commercial hubs, provide direct sales opportunities for small and medium enterprises, enhance investor confidence in Lahore’s growing market potential, promote cultural tourism by showcasing Lahore’s heritage and traditional industries.

The festival is also expected to generate employment opportunities by creating demand for event management services, logistics, security personnel and hospitality sectors, further contributing to Lahore’s economic landscape.

LCCI leadership has expressed their intent to make the Lahore Shopping Festival an annual event with plans to expand its scale and diversity in the coming years. They aim to include more international participants, increase the number of exhibitors and introduce technological innovations to enhance visitor engagement.