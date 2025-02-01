Media described as fourth pillar of state

Mohmand - Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Muhammad Saqib has said that the media is the fourth pillar of the state, and its importance cannot be denied in the present era. He emphasized that the media serves as the eyes and ears of any society.

Speaking as the chief guest at the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected office-bearers of the Mohmand Press Club, he said that the Press Club is an institution that does not believe in spreading false or fabricated news and always broadcasts and disseminates information based on truth and facts. Similarly, the journalists of the Mohmand Press Club have avoided yellow journalism, which reflects positively on their professional activities, he added.

On the occasion, MNA Sajid Khan Mohmand, Assistant Director of LG&RD Ilyas Afridi, Umair Khan, owner of Al-Hamid Minerals & Gemstones, District Officer of Emergency Rescue 1122 Engr Khaliq Dad, Tehsil Chairman of Upper Mohmand Hafiz Taj Wali, Tehsil Chairman of Lower Mohmand Malik Naveed, and all heads of government departments participated.

MNA Sajid Mohmand and ADC Saqib assured the establishment of a media colony for local journalists of the Mohmand Press Club, including construction work, solarization of the digital studio, and the provision of all possible cooperation. The MNA mentioned that the PTI provincial government was aware of the problems faced by tribal journalists and had allocated grants for a press club in each tribal district.

Earlier, Press Club President Saeed Badshah presented a report on the 20 years of the Mohmand Press Club. He mentioned that despite difficult circumstances, the journalists of the Mohmand Press Club continued their professional activities and consistently engaged in responsible reporting. This helped inform stakeholders about the problems faced by local journalists. The newly-elected office-bearers are: President Saeed Badshah, Vice Presidents Mustaram Khan, Gul Muhammad, and General Secretary Fauzee Khan (Correspondent of Daily The Nation).

South Waziristan: In a landmark event symbolizing peace and progress in Lower Waziristan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kashmir Khan administered the oath to the newly elected cabinet of the Wana Press Club. The ceremony, held for the first time within the press club’s premises, was attended by a large gathering, including DPO Lower Waziristan Asif Bahadur, tribal elders, religious scholars, local political leaders, municipal representatives, and business personalities.

This significant occasion was hailed as a promising sign of stability in the region, with community leaders expressing optimism that a robust media presence, supported by the Ahmedzai Wazir tribe and other local tribes, will play a crucial role in the region’s development.

Addressing the gathering, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kashmir Khan highlighted the essential role of media as the fourth pillar of the state, noting that without a vibrant media, the state machinery remains incomplete. He emphasized that tribal areas are rife with challenges, and a strong media presence can effectively spotlight these issues, drawing attention from authorities to address the longstanding deprivations of the merged tribal districts.

Reflecting on the responsibilities of the newly elected cabinet, the ADC urged them to use their capabilities for the peace and development of the area, paving the way for a brighter future for the coming generations.

In a gesture of congratulations, district officials and other attendees adorned the newly elected cabinet members with garlands.

Concluding the ceremony, the newly-elected President, Shahzada Wazir (Correspondent of Daily The Nation), extended his heartfelt gratitude to tribal elders, religious scholars, political leaders, and all those in attendance, acknowledging their support and commitment to a united and progressive Lower Waziristan.