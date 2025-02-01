Saturday, February 01, 2025
Mohsin Naqvi says no call yet from US

Web Desk
5:01 PM | February 01, 2025
National

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated on Saturday that Pakistan has not yet received any call from the United States. "We will see when the phone call comes," he told reporters during a media talk in Lahore.

When asked about the PTI founder expecting a call in his favor, Naqvi did not comment directly.

Addressing PTI’s protest call for February 8, Naqvi reiterated his request for the party to reconsider. "If they don’t accept it, the same will happen again as before," he warned.

Speaking about his recent visit to the US, the interior minister emphasized Pakistan’s strong ties with America and noted that he had met several senators and Congressmen.

Regarding illegal immigration, he expressed concern over individuals misusing visas to travel by boat to Europe, saying such actions damage Pakistan’s reputation and those facilitating it are to blame.

Web Desk

National

