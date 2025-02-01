Moral depravity is escalating in our society. Over the years, we have succumbed to short tempers, stress, and depression, particularly among the youth, who are the future of our country. Whether due to unemployment or inadequate educational infrastructure, our moral fabric weakens daily, fostering a materialistic society devoid of empathy.

Political polarisation, sectarianism, and poverty are the primary drivers of this decline. A stable and functional society is essential for the mental well-being of its citizens. It is high time we raised public awareness of this predicament, or our collective sanity may be at risk.

Instead of blaming the government, we must take the initiative as a nation. Through self-reflection, self-assessment, and activism, we can promote the significance of morality and work together to heal and harmonise our society.

MUHAMMAD FAIZAN,

Lahore.