NA body for use of AI to ensure faster response on complaints

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs has recommended that integration of Artificial intelligence (AI) for complaint sorting, categorization and classification be used to ensure a faster response and improve the performance of the Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) for grievance resolution of Pakistani citizens, both inland and overseas, as well as foreigners.

The meeting of the committee was held on Friday under the chairmanship of Rana Iradat Sharif Khan, MNA, at the Parliament House, Islamabad. The Prime Minister Delivery Unit (PMDU) briefed the Standing Committee of Parliamentary Affairs on the performance and working mechanism of Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP). The members were apprised that since its inception in 2018, a total of 4,415,041 individuals have been registered on the Pakistan Citizen’s Portal out of which 4,075,113 are the Pakistani citizens, 322,103 are overseas Pakistanis and 17,828 are foreign nationals. The Portal has processed a total of 6,052,663 complaints out of which 5,974,343 complaints have been resolved (99%) since October, 2018.

The committee recommended that integration of Artificial intelligence (AI) for complaint sorting, categorization and classification would ensure a faster response to improve the performance of the Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) for grievance resolution of Pakistani citizens (both inland and overseas) as well as foreigners. The meeting was attended by members National Assembly including Raja Qamar-ul-Islam, Ch Mahmood Bashir Virk, Naveed Aamir, Dr Nikhat Shakeel Khan, Mujahid Ali, Ali Muhammad, Hameed Hussain, Khurram Shahzad Virk and Ms Shahida Begum. Officers of the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit (PMDU) also attended the meeting.