Naqvi reveals PCB’s new revenue strategy for Champions Trophy

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has announced a groundbreaking shift in the board’s financial strategy, confirming that PCB will receive direct revenue from the ICC for hosting the Champions Trophy 2025 instead of the complimentary passes traditionally allocated to the host nation.

Addressing a press conference at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, Naqvi said that the move was necessary to offset the significant costs incurred during the extensive renovations of Pakistan’s cricket venues. “We have requested revenue in place of ICC passes to compensate for the substantial expenses of upgrading stadiums,” heexplained, emphasizing that PCB operates independently without relying on federal government grants.

The PCB chairman also revealed that the opening ceremony of the ICC Champions Trophy will be held on February 16, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as the chief guest. A separate opening event at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium is scheduled for February 11, where President Asif Ali Zardari is expected to attend.

Providing updates on infrastructure improvements, Naqvi highlighted the completion of major upgrades at Gaddafi Stadium, which now features a modernized sound system and LED lights. Meanwhile, renovation work at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is in its final stages, ensuring it meets international standards before the tournament. ”The stadium’s facilities, including media and VIP boxes, are ready for the mega event,” he said.

Discussing future plans, the PCB chief confirmed that the cricket board is working towards forming separate teams for white-ball and red-ball formats by 2026. He also reassured fans that Pakistan’s preparations for the Champions Trophy are on track and that all logistical and security arrangements are in place. On the injury front, the chairman confirmed that young opener Saim Ayub will require at least four to five more weeks of rest, following medical advice. Naqvi also disclosed that ICC officials, including its chairman, along with representatives from all participating teams, have been invited to attend the Champions Trophy events in Pakistan. Concluding his remarks, the chairman assured that PCB remains committed to delivering a safe, exciting, and memorable ICC Champions Trophy, ensuring that fans enjoy a world-class cricketing spectacle on home soil.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, along with the head coach, Test team captain, and selection committee, conducted a detailed inspection of Gaddafi Stadium, reviewing its latest upgrades ahead of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. During the visit, Aqib Javed, Shan Masood, Wahab Riaz, Azhar Ali, Aleem Dar, and Asad Shafiq lauded the remarkable pace at which the stadium renovations were completed.

The tour also included Adviser Aamir Mir, PCB COO Sumair Ahmed, Director Infrastructure, FWO Project Director, contractors, and senior NESPAK officials, who were present to review the final stages of the stadium’s refurbishment. Chairman Naqvi personally inspected the newly installed premium seating, ensuring that the stadium enhancements provide an upgraded experience for both players and spectators.

As part of the tour, Naqvi, along with PCB officials, sat in the highest rows of the enclosures to evaluate the ground view from a spectator’s perspective. They also inspected the main building and dressing rooms to assess the stadium’s readiness.

Speaking about the remarkable renovations, PCB officials and former cricketers shared their thoughts. Aqib Javed said: “It is impressive to see such high-quality work completed at an extraordinary pace.”Shan Masoodstated: “Gaddafi Stadium has been completely transformed into a modern venue in record time.”Wahab Riaz shared: “The match-viewing experience for cricket fans has significantly improved.”Selection Committee remarked: “It’s hard to believe this is the same Gaddafi Stadium!”