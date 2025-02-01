NASTP to promote futuristic aerospace, aviation capabilities: President

RAWALPINDI - President Asif Ali Zardari said on Friday that National Aerospace Science & Technology Park will serve as a beacon of innovation to promote futuristic aerospace and aviation capabilities.

The president made these remarks during visit to the National Aerospace Science & Technology Park (NASTP), a flagship project spearheaded by Pakistan Air Force. During the visit president was told that the National Aerospace Science & Technology Park is all set to become one of the best Aerospace, Cyber & IT clusters in the world and will transform the national landscape with design, R&D and innovation centres for emerging and disruptive technologies to foster research, innovation and development in related technologies.

The President was briefed in detail regarding various set-ups established at NASTP. Declaring NASTP a major landmark in PAF’s journey towards progress, the Chief of the Air Staff was also present on the occasion. He emphasized that the project is of national importance, poised to form basis of knowledge and technology-based economy in Pakistan.

NASTP aims to bridge the gap by seamlessly fusing private and public sector enterprises in Space, Cyber, IT, Artificial Intelligence & Aerospace domains.

This endeavour will for sure maximise social, economic, security and scientific dividends for the country.

He also commended Pakistan Air Force’s leadership for the vision and proactive approach towards addressing modern warfare challenges and completing this project of national strategic importance in an unprecedented time frame.

The National Aerospace Science and Technology Park will play a pivotal role in shaping the country’s aerospace industry, fostering strategic partnerships and contributing to the economic growth of Pakistan. The visit of the President of Pakistan to the National Aerospace Science & Technology Park is a testament to the success of this mega project and highlights the unwavering dedication of the Pakistan Air Force in promoting an environment of research and development in the country.