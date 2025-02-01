Old enmity claims three lives

SWABI - An old enmity claimed the lives of a man and his son, while a passerby woman was also killed here on Friday, according to police and Rescue 1122 officials. Inayat Khan and his son Muhammad Nabi were on their way home on a motorcycle when they were targeted near Kala Bridge on Swabi-Jehangira Road by their rivals. Both were killed on the spot, while the injured woman succumbed to her injuries at Bacha Khan Teaching Hospital. Station House Officer Altaf Khan said the accused, identified as Qayash Khan, was arrested.

, and the pistol used in the incident was recovered from him.

Meanwhile, a 52-year-old man, Asghar Khan, was killed when unidentified assailants opened indiscriminate fire on him in Panjpir village on Friday. Police have registered an FIR and started an investigation.