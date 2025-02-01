Passengers injured as train derails

Lahore - Several passengers were wounded when as three coaches of Shalimar Express derailed near Shahdara on Friday. The schedules of many trains had been disturbed due to the accident. The rescue teams provide first aid to the injured on the occasion, they said, adding critical injured persons had been shifted to nearby hospitals. According to a spokesperson for railways, the department launched an investigation into the incident to ascertain the cause behind the derailment of the three bogies, a private news channels reported.