The Dancing Plague of 1518 was a strange and mysterious phenomenon that occurred in Strasbourg, France. It began when a woman named Frau Troffea began dancing uncontrollably in the streets. Within days, hundreds of people joined her, dancing without rest for hours on end. They collapsed from exhaustion, some even dying. Medical professionals couldn’t find a physical cause, leading to theories of mass hysteria or religious fervor. The dancing continued for weeks, causing authorities to set up stages and musicians to try and channel the energy. Eventually, it tapered off, leaving historians to ponder this puzzling event centuries later.