PCB announces match officials for tri-nation ODI series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday unveiled the match officials for the upcoming tri-nation involving Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa. Australia’s David Boon, a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, will oversee the playing control team for the series, which runs from February 8 to 14 in Lahore and Karachi.

The anticipated opener between Pakistan and New Zealand on February 8 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will see England’s Michael Gough and Pakistan’s Faisal Khan Aafreedi as the on-field umpires. Richard Illingworth will serve as the third umpire, while Rashid Riaz will take the role of the fourth umpire.

On February 10, the New Zealand vs South Africa clash at Gaddafi Stadium will be officiated by Richard Illingworth and Rashid Riaz as on-field umpires, with Michael Gough as the third umpire and Asif Yaqoob as the fourth umpire.

The action will shift to Karachi’s National Bank Stadium for the final league match and the series decider. For the Pakistan vs South Africa fixture in Karachi, Asif Yaqoob and Michael Gough will officiate on-field, with Richard Illingworth as the third umpire and Faisal Khan Aafreedi as the fourth umpire.

In the final on February 14, ICC Elite Panel Umpire Ahsan Raza will officiate alongside Richard Illingworth, with Michael Gough as the third umpire and Asif Yaqoob as the fourth umpire.