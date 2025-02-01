Saturday, February 01, 2025
PIC directed to identify elements disrupting hospital environment

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 01, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education has instructed the Chief Executive of Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) to identify individuals responsible for disrupting the hospital environment and creating obstacles in patient treatment and care.

A formal letter was issued in this regard, stating that no one would be allowed to interfere with the treatment of patients at the PIC. Observations indicate that certain officers within the hospital were causing difficulties in patient care, which has raised serious concerns among the authorities.

The letter further stated that tensions have arisen due to the transfer of a senior registrar on administrative grounds, leading to deliberate attempts to disturb the hospital’s environment. Expressing strong displeasure over the situation, the authorities have warned that strict action will be taken against those found responsible. Following the Chief Executive’s recommendations, the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education will implement firm measures to restore discipline and ensure the smooth operation of medical services at PIC.

OUR STAFF REPORT

