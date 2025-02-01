Saturday, February 01, 2025
PM Shehbaz hopes new Chinese year will strengthen Sino-Pak friendship

Our Staff Reporter
February 01, 2025
Islamabad  -  Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed the hope that new Chinese year would further strengthen bonds of friendship between Pakistan and China and bring prosperity to the peoples of both countries. On the auspicious occasion of the Chinese New Year, the Prime Minister received Amb. Jiang Zaidong, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, at the Prime Minister House on Friday.

Talking to the ambassador the Prime Minister greeted him and conveyed his good wishes to the Chinese leadership as well as the brotherly people of China, including all Chinese nationals residing in Pakistan, in their New Year celebrations.

Matters related to economic and security cooperation between the two countries were also discussed during the meeting.

The Ambassador thanked the Prime Minister and the people of Pakistan for extending their warm wishes to the Chinese government and its people at this joyous occasion.

Our Staff Reporter

