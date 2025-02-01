PMD predicts cold and dry weather in plain areas of country

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted mainly cold and dry weather most plain areas of the country during next 24 hours, while very cold in hilly areas during morning and night.

However, partly cloudy weather with rain thunderstorm/light snowfall is likely at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

The synoptic situation reveals that a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.

During the past 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas. Leh remained the coldest place in the country on Friday where temperature fell up to -9 degrees Celsius.