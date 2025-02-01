Saturday, February 01, 2025
PPP open to work with MQM, says Murtaza Wahab

Web Desk
5:09 PM | February 01, 2025
National

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab stated on Saturday that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is willing to collaborate with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

Speaking at the Pakistan Youth Parliament ceremony in Karachi, he emphasized that his party has no objections to working with MQM leaders Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal, and Khalid Maqbool.

Wahab highlighted the importance of fostering hope in society and strengthening the connection between leadership and the younger generation. He also pointed out Karachi’s major challenge of safe potable water, noting that, unlike Lahore, the city lacks fresh underground water resources.

Extending an invitation to MQM for cooperation, Wahab reaffirmed PPP’s commitment to working for the city’s development and said his party welcomes leaders who make positive decisions.

Web Desk

National

