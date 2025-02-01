PPSC completes recruitment process for various posts

LAHORE: - The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has successfully completed therecruitment process for various posts of 05 departments and 56 candidates have beenrecommended.

According to the details, in the Excise & Narcotics Control Department,05 candidates have been recommended for the post of Inspector Excise & Taxation inthe Multan region. As per final result 12 candidates have been selected for the post ofAssistant Director Legal & Prosecution in Punjab Food Authority. In the Labour &Human Resource Department, 02 candidates have been selected as Assistant Director,while 13 candidates have been recommended for the post of Labour Inspector. In theSpecialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department, 08 candidates have been recommended for the posts of Senior Registrar Pulmonology, while 01 seat reserved for Special Persons quota remained vacant due to the unavailability of candidate. In the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department, 09 candidates have been selected as Consultant Nephrologist, and 07 candidates as Consultant Psychiatrist. PPSC has published the list of successful candidates on its website, and recommendations for their appointments will soon be forwarded to the respective departments.