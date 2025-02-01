Saturday, February 01, 2025
Punjab govt takes steps to develop Murree on modern lines: Secretary LG

APP
February 01, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

MURREE  -  Secretary Local Government (LG), Punjab, Mian Shakeel on Friday said the provisional government was taking best possible steps to develop Murree on modern lines and promote tourism in the area.

The district would be developed on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s vision for tourism.

He stated this while chairing a meeting regarding “Murree Development Plan.”

The secretary said the best facilitations of  tourists in Murree was the foremost priority of the Punjab government.

He directed the concerned authorities to complete undergoing projects on priority in the area.

The representatives of all the district’s departments attended the meeting.

