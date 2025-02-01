Railways police seize non-custom-paid goods in Jaffer Express raid

The conducted a raid on (Train 39 Up) on Saturday, recovering a large quantity of non-custom-paid goods from the brake van. According to a Pakistan Railways police spokesperson, the operation was led by Aamir Fareed, Incharge Special Branch Lahore Division, along with other officials.

The confiscated items included imported cosmetics, mobile accessories, and 420 bottles of perfumes. Additionally, two dozen bottles of imported shampoo were found in the luggage of a railway employee on duty. During the operation, unbooked goods such as nine cartons of chocolates were also seized.

The Special Branch also inspected Pakistan Express, where an illegal vendor was arrested, and an FIR was registered. All recovered goods have been handed over to customs authorities for legal action.

The crackdown follows a series of smuggling attempts intercepted by customs officials in recent months. In November, Lahore airport authorities apprehended a man attempting to smuggle 1.628 kg of gold, six diamond sets, and five iPhones from Dubai. Similarly, in October, customs officials seized valuable mobile phones worth millions from a PIA air hostess and two passengers at Allama Iqbal International Airport.