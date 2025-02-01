Rain halts Australia’s charge as Sri Lanka struggle in Galle Test

GALLE - Australia’s dominant bowling attack was left frustrated as persistent rain washed out the final two sessions of the third day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium on Friday.

The action got underway under sunny conditions but only 27 overs could be bowled as it began to downpour here just before lunch. As a result, no further action was possible, with the stumps called two hours ahead of the original schedule.

Meanwhile, at the conclusion of the rain-hit third day, Sri Lanka were reeling at 136/ 5 in response to Australia’s mammoth first innings total of 654/6d. Experienced top-order batter Dinesh Chandimal played a lone hand for the home side thus far and remained unbeaten for a 115-ball 63, laced with nine boundaries.

Chandimal will resume Sri Lanka’s first innings on the penultimate day with wicketkeeper batter Kusal Mendis, unbeaten on 10, as the hosts still trail by 518 runs. The home side resumed their response from an overnight score of 44/3 through Chandimal and Kamindu Mendis.

The duo could stretch their overnight partnership to 47 runs as Kamindu fell victim to Mitchell Starc after scoring 15 off 38 deliveries with the help of one four and a six. Sri Lanka’s batting mainstay Chandimal was then joined by skipper Dhananjaya de Silva for a brief 40-run partnership, which pushed their total past the 100-run mark.

The fifth-wicket stand culminated when Matthew Kuhnemann got de Silva stumped in the 33rd over. The Sri Lankan captain could score 22 off 34 deliveries with the help of three boundaries. For Australia, Starc and Kuhnemann bagged two wickets thus far, while Nathan Lyon chipped in with one scalp.