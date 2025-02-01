Saturday, February 01, 2025
RDA starts marking dedicated bike lane on Old Airport Road

Our Staff Reporter
February 01, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI  -  Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Friday took significant stride to promote safe and sustainable transportation options in the garrison city. The RDA authorities have begun the marking of a dedicated bike lane on Old Airport Road, extending from Koral Chowk to Flying Club Chowk. This initiative aims to ensure a safer journey for cyclists and motorcycles while enhancing the overall infrastructure of the city, RDA spokesperson said. The project covers a total length of 7 kilometers on both sides of the road, with a track width ranging from 10 to 12 feet, as per the site specifications. In her message to the general public, Director General RDA Kinza Murtaza said the initiative aims to improve road safety and provide a safer, more organized route for cyclists in the city. The new lane will enhance traffic flow and reduce the risk of accidents by clearly defining bike paths along one of the city’s busiest roads, she said. “We are committed to making Rawalpindi a more cyclist-friendly city. This new bike lane is part of our ongoing efforts to improve transportation infrastructure for all residents, ensuring a safer and more sustainable environment for everyone,” the DG noted. The project is expected to be completed in a few days, and will serve as a model for future infrastructure projects aimed at promoting alternative transportation options in Rawalpindi.

Our Staff Reporter

