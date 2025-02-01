Recreation day arranged for families of martyred cops

Lakki marwat - A day of amusement and recreation was organized for the families of martyrs at the police lines in Lakki Marwat district on Friday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Jawad Ishaq interacted with the children and other family members of the martyrs, who attended the event with great enthusiasm.

Children spent the day playing at the Iqbal Momand Shaheed Park inside the police lines, while senior family members met with the district police chief and other police officials.

Jawad also distributed gifts to the children and listened to the concerns of the families of the martyred officers, assuring them of full support.

“Children enjoyed the day as it was like a recreational trip for them,” said an elder present at the event.

He expressed gratitude to the police department for honouring the children of martyrs by organizing such a memorable event for them.

Other members of the martyrs’ families stated that the police department should continue hosting such activities, as they help in shaping the personalities of the children.

They added that these events would make the children feel proud of their fathers, who displayed great courage in the line of duty.

The DPO emphasized that the martyrs were the heroes of the entire nation and that their supreme and unparalleled sacrifices in the line of duty would be forever etched in golden letters in the history of the police department.

He also mentioned that the doors of his office would always be open for the families of martyrs, and they could visit him or other police officers at any time regarding any issue.