Rs22.5 million paid to 97 applicants by Ombudsman office

Lahore - The effective strategy and prompt delivery of justice by the Ombudsman Punjab’s office have led to the immediate resolution of public complaints. A total of 22.5 million rupees in pending dues were paid to 97 applicants, and 2 acres, 34 kanals, and 8 marlas of government land worth 4.6 million rupees were recovered from illegal occupants.

Details reveal that the Ombudsman Punjab received several complaints from citizens regarding illegal encroachments on government land and non-payment of dues. The Ombudsman promptly acted on these complaints and issued orders to the concerned authorities. Based on these directives, legal action was taken, leading to the recovery of the mentioned land from land mafia, with a total market value of 4.6 million rupees. Furthermore, the Ombudsman’s efforts facilitated the disbursement of various dues. The details are as follows:

18 applicants received 5.3 million rupees for death grants and marriage grants.

25 applicants received 2.788 million rupees for educational scholarships.

3 individuals were provided with 2.3 million rupees in monthly financial assistance.

16 applicants received 9.028 million rupees for loan disbursements, GP fund, and pension arrears.

35 individuals were paid 3.059 million rupees in pending salaries and dues.

Applicants expressed their gratitude for the timely delivery of justice and highly appreciated the services of the Ombudsman Punjab. The Ombudsman’s office remains fully committed to resolving public complaints and ensuring the delivery of justice.