Seven-year imprisonment awarded for harassing woman

FAISALABAD - Additional Sessions Judge/Judge Special Court Anti-Rape Muhammad Iqbal Haral awarded seven-year imprisonment to a man for harassing and blackmailing a married woman.

According to the prosecution, convict Abdul Qadir of Chak No. 195-RB Jandanwali harassed and blackmailed his relative woman Iram Shehzadi, wife of Muhammad Imran of Chak No. 204-RB after uploading her objectionable photos on Facebook on June 13, 2023.

After receiving complaint, the FIA police registered a case under sections 20, 21 and 24 of Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (PECA) and submitted the challan in the competent court of law.

After observing evidences and witnesses, the learned judge awarded 2 years imprisonment under section 20 of PECA. The convict was directed to pay a fine of Rs.50,000/- otherwise he would have to undergo an additional term of three months.

The court also handed down the accused with 3 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs.50,000/- under section 21 of PECA. He would have to experience one-year imprisonment if he failed to pay fine.

Meanwhile, the learned judge also awarded 2 years imprisonment to accused Abdul Qadir under section 24 of PECA and directed him to pay a fine of Rs.50,000/- otherwise he would have to undergo three months additional imprisonment in case of default.

Death sentence on 2 counts in double murder case

Additional Sessions Judge Rana Ranveer Ahmad has awarded death sentence on two counts to a man involved in a double murder case of Millat Town police station.

According to the prosecution, convict Zulfiqar Ali alias Bhutto, a resident of Chak No. 117-JB Dhanola, had killed his rivals Sabir Ali and Altaf on April 3, 2022.

After observing evidence and listening to witnesses, the judge awarded death sentence on two counts under Section 302-B of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The convict was also directed to pay Rs. 2 million as compensation under Section 544-A of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and he would undergo an additional imprisonment of one year if he failed to pay amount of compensation.