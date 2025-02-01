Saturday, February 01, 2025
Shahid stuns M Asif, sets up final clash with Sajjad at NBP National Snooker Championship

Shahid Rao
February 01, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Shahid Aftab pulled off an incredible victory over world snooker champion Muhammad Asif in the semifinals, securing his place in the final of the 49th NBP National Snooker Championship on Friday at the National Bank Sports Complex. He will face Muhammad Sajjad of National Bank, who triumphed over Owais Munir in the second semifinal. In the first semifinal, Muhammad Sajjad defeated Owais Munir, the number two seed and Asian Six Red Snooker Champion, with a 6-5 scoreline. The match was a nail-biting contest, with frame scores as follows: 69-45, 21-107, 65-57, 76-30, 52-59, 0-85, 55-65, 88-0, 22-63, 61-46, 78-35. Sajjad’s brilliant performance included breaks of 75 in the fourth frame and 70 in the eighth. In the second semifinal, Shahid Aftab made an extraordinary comeback against Muhammad Asif, winning six consecutive frames to defeat the world champion 6-3. After trailing 0-3, Aftab dominated the match with frame scores: 61-68, 51-72, 23-102, 71-52, 72-51, 69-55, 76-13, 64-50, 84-57.

Tags:

Shahid Rao

