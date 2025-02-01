SHO arrested for torturing elderly man

MULTAN - SHO New Multan Police Station has been suspended and arrested after he allegedly tortured an elderly man. The incident sparked outrage among the public, and City Police Officer (CPO) Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar ordered for suspension of SHO Shafiq Ahmed. He directed SP City Division Hassan Raza Khakhi to conduct a thorough inquiry and submit a comprehensive report. The CPO said no officer was above the law and that any misuse of power would be dealt with strictly.

Citizens and human rights activists have welcomed the swift action taken by the CPO, calling for further steps to ensure protection of individuals from police brutality.

Commissioner orders better traffic management on Bosan road

Commissioner Multan Division Amir Kareem Khan has decided result-oriented measures to improve the city’s traffic management system with special focus on Bosan road where he took a long walk to witness the traffic and its management and interviewed motorists and pedestrians.

During on-foot inspection of traffic busy important artery of the city, accompanying Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Sardar Mawaran Khan, DG MDA Rana Saleem, ADCR Abu Bakar, and CO Corporation Iqbal Khan, commissioner issued a stern warning to those violating one-way rule and directed the CTO to initiate action after two-day awareness campaign. Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan also instructed immediate removal of illegal parking outside shopping malls, stressing that malls should not exceed their designated parking limits and should promote valet parking services.

He personally inspected various points along the route and announced that he would visit again next Friday to review the implementation of his directives. He further stated that some U-turns may need to be removed to streamline traffic flow and ordered MDA to work on the upgradation of Bosan Road.

During the visit, Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan also met with local citizens, listened to their concerns, and issued orders for their immediate resolution.

PBM’s future strategies, welfare initiatives reviewed

Director South Punjab Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Rana Ramzan Tahir chaired a meeting with assistant directors from the Regional Office and field district offices of south Punjab to discuss future strategies and welfare initiatives. It was his first official meeting since assuming office.

The meeting also included a farewell ceremony for former director south Punjab, Maher Mazhar Abbas, who awarded appreciation certificates and shields to assistant directors in recognition of their outstanding performance. The officials expressed gratitude for his contributions. Assistant Director Muzaffargarh Kashif Saleem was specially recognised for his exceptional performance and awarded by the former director.

South Punjab has Rs. 390 million budget for financial aid, but rising applications in general, medical, education, special friends, and cochlear implant categories have necessitated additional funding. Requests for an increased budget have been made to Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gillani. Policy implementation was being ensured in PBM Sweet Homes, Women Empowerment Centers (WEC), Shelter Homes, and KSKL. The meeting concluded with a collective commitment to enhancing Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal’s outreach and effectiveness in South Punjab.