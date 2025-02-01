Shoaib, Qasim lead tight race at Punjab Amateur Golf

LAHORE - Muhammad Shoaib and Qasim Ali Khan sit atop the leaderboard after an intense second round at the Punjab Amateur Golf Championship 2025, held at the challenging par-72 Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Course. Both golfers posted a two-round aggregate score of 142, two under par, setting the stage for a thrilling final round. Shoaib displayed exceptional precision and confidence, firing an impressive three-under-par 69 in the second round. His consistency and controlled play elevated him to joint leadership. Meanwhile, Qasim, who dazzled with a first-round 68, struggled slightly with a second-round 74, forcing him to share the top spot with Shoaib.

Trailing closely is young Saad Habib of DHA, who carded a superb 70 in the second round. With an aggregate score of 143, just one stroke behind the leaders, he remains a strong contender for the prestigious title. The final round promises a battle of skill and nerves, where even the slightest lapse could prove costly. Among other notable challengers, Hussain Hamid (Royal Palm) and Ameer Khawaja (Sialkot) remain in the hunt with an aggregate score of 148, six shots behind the leaders. Meanwhile, Ghulam Qadir (149), Danish Javed (150), and Salman Jehangir along with GpCapt Atif Hussain (151) are vying for strong finishes. In the professional category, Tahir Bashir of Pakistan Rangers leads with back-to-back rounds of 71 and 70, giving him a commanding position at 141.

He appears well-poised to claim the professional title and continue his promising career. Atiqur Rehman (Karachi Golf Club) and M. Sahil (Peshawar Golf Club) are tied for second at 146.

The championship final will be played on Saturday at Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Course, under the supervision of Tournament Director Rustam Chatta of the Punjab Golf Association.