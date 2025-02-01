Sindh govt declares public holiday on Feb 5

KARACHI - The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on February 5 (Wednesday) to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day, as per a notification issued by the provincial government.

According to a notification issued on Friday, all public and private institutions will remain closed, with the exception of those providing essential services. In a show of political and moral support for Kashmir’s struggle for self-determination, a one-minute silence will be observed at 8:00 PM on February 5 to honor the martyrs of the region, the notification added.

It is important to note that the federal government had issued a calendar of holidays for the year at the beginning of the year, according to which February 5 will be a public holiday nationwide. As a result, all government and semi-government offices, as well as banks, will remain closed across the country.

In addition to the official closures, educational institutions and markets across the country will also shut down to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir. This move is part of Pakistan’s annual efforts to express support for the Kashmir cause on this significant day.