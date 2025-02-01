Sindh govt’s policy depriving Karachi students of admissions to medical, dental colleges

KARACHI - Due to the domicile policy of the Sindh government, a significant majority of candidates who passed Inter, Matriculation and O and A levels from educational institutions in Karachi have been deprived of admission to medical colleges. In their place, students from the three other provinces, the federation and interior of Sindh have succeeded in getting admission to medical colleges in Karachi.

The candidate who took the top position in Karachi has done her Matriculation and Inter from Islamabad, while she has obtained her domicile in Karachi. It is said that in the list of government medical colleges across Sindh released by the Liaquat Medical University of Health Sciences, Jamshoro, out of 1,180 seats in MBBS and BDS in Karachi, more than 600 seats have been obtained by non-local students. Surprisingly, these students have exceptional marks in Intermediate, which is not possible for Karachi students because only 250 students scored more than 85 percent in the Karachi Board, while this number has exceeded 900 in the medical merit list. This shows that most of the admissions were made by students from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the federal government, interior of Sindh, Balochistan and other areas.

Liaquat Medical University Jamshoro’s highly-resourced sources confirmed to The News that the majority of the candidates who had passed Inter-Matric and O and A levels from educational institutions in Karachi were denied admission in medical and dental colleges because those from other boards had higher marks but their domiciles were in different districts of Karachi.

The Metropolitan University (KMDC) in Karachi was the only university in which 100 percent of candidates from Karachi got admission, because according to the policy of the KMC there, only those candidates who had passed Inter-Matric and O and A levels from educational institutions in Karachi along with their domiciles are given admission.

In the Dow Medical University, Jinnah Sindh Medical University and Lyari Medical College, a large majority of candidates have done their matriculation and Inter entrance from outside Karachi and have occupied MBBS and BDS seats in Karachi.

According to sources in the admission committee, they have also seen cases in which candidates had domiciles in other areas along with Karachi.

It should be remembered that in Karachi, the NED University gives admissions for engineering seats on the basis of educational boards, and out of 2,800 seats, 2400 seats are for the Karachi board while the rest are reserved for Sindh and other boards.