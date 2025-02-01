Sindh takes action on land grabbing complaints of Karachi traders

KARACHI - Sindh government has swung into action on the land grabbing complaints of Karachi traders on Friday. As per details, the Sindh has constituted a five-member committee on the Karachi traders’ demand to probe land grabbing and complaints regarding properties in the port city.

A five-member committee led by member Goth Abad, Umar Farooq Buriro. The committee will investigate the record of land or other assets transfer in the seven districts of Karachi and will submit its report to the government within 90 days. The development follows after a meeting of Karachi traders with PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh CM earlier this week.

Bilawal asked the business community to approach him if they have any complaint against the Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah, emphasizing that there’s no need to go anywhere else.

Bilawal reminded the traders of the days when extortion and strikes were rampant in Karachi, encouraging them to consider the Sindh government as partner rather than an opponent.

“Show us some kind of affection you did to PTI and MQM”, he added.