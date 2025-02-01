Saturday, February 01, 2025
Snowfall in Murree enhances winter charm for tourists

Web Desk
8:37 PM | February 01, 2025
National

Saturday morning's snowfall in Murree and surrounding areas brought a delightful winter experience for tourists, lowering temperatures and adding a picturesque touch to the scenic spots.

The snow, which accumulated up to three inches, created a frosty atmosphere, while the entry and exit routes remained open for visitors.

Meanwhile, in Azad Kashmir's Bagh city, rainfall and snowfall in the upper regions made the weather even colder. Roads leading to areas like Lasdsana, Haji Pir, Neza Gali, and Toli Pir were blocked due to the snow.

Authorities deployed dozers to clear the roads, and officials assured that all efforts would be made to reopen the passages by Saturday night.

