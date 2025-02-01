Spring corn must be sown by February-end

LAHORE - The Punjab Agriculture Department has advised growers to complete spring corn sowing process by the end of February. A spokesman for the department said here on Friday that farmers must cultivate approved hybrid varieties YH 1898, FH 1046, FH 988, YH 5427, YH 5482, YH 5561, YH 5568 and YH 5560 while ordinary approved varities include Gohar 19, Sahiwal Gold, Sweet 1, Malka 2016 and etc. He said, “Corn is cultivated on almost 2 million acres of land across the province.” Spokesman said that sowing of ordinary corn was preferred in areas with less irrigation arrangements. He further said that farmers must follow agriculture department guidelines to achieve good yield.