Saturday, February 01, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Spring corn must be sown by February-end

NEWS WIRE
February 01, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Punjab Agriculture Department has advised growers to complete spring corn sowing process by the end of February.  A spokesman for the department said here on Friday that farmers must cultivate approved hybrid varieties YH 1898, FH 1046, FH 988, YH 5427, YH 5482, YH 5561, YH 5568 and YH 5560 while ordinary approved varities include Gohar 19, Sahiwal Gold, Sweet 1, Malka 2016 and etc. He said, “Corn is cultivated on almost 2 million acres of land across the province.” Spokesman said that sowing of ordinary corn was preferred in areas with less irrigation arrangements. He further said that farmers must follow agriculture department guidelines to achieve good yield.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1738386866.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025