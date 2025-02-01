Sri Lanka's historic defeat: Take a look at their biggest innings losses in Test Cricket

With a crushing defeat in the first Test of the Warne-Muralitharan Trophy 2025, 's cricketing woes reached a new low. The loss, by an innings and 242 runs against Australia, now stands as the biggest defeat in 's Test history.

The Sri Lankan batting order crumbled under the relentless pressure of the Australian bowling attack, paving the way for an emphatic Australian victory at the Galle International Stadium. Australia posted a mammoth 654/6 in their first innings, while could only muster 165 and 247 runs in response. Usman Khawaja starred with the bat for Australia, while Matthew Kuhnemann’s stellar performance with the ball ensured a historic win for the visitors.

In light of this humiliating defeat, here’s a look back at the five biggest innings defeats in Sri Lanka’s history:

1. Crushed by India (Nagpur, 2017)

During their tour of India in November 2017, faced one of their most lopsided defeats in Nagpur. Opting to bat first, was bowled out for just 205 runs in their first innings. India, led by centuries from Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, and a masterful double-century from then-skipper Virat Kohli, amassed 610/6 before declaring. Under immense scoreboard pressure, collapsed again, managing just 166 in their second innings, handing India a victory by an innings and 239 runs.

2. A South African Victory (Cape Town, 2001)

A disastrous outing for during their 2001 tour of saw them bowled out for just 95 runs in their first innings in Cape Town. , with a commanding performance from Daryll Cullinan, posted 504/7 before declaring. Despite legendary captain Sanath Jayasuriya's efforts, faltered again in their second innings, managing only 180 runs and succumbing to an innings defeat by 229 runs.

3. Pakistan's Commanding Performance (Colombo, 2023)

Facing Pakistan on home soil in 2023, endured another embarrassing defeat in Colombo. Restricted to 166 in their first innings, they were left trailing after Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique scored a brilliant double-century, leading the visitors to declare at 576/5. could not recover in their second innings and were dismissed for 188, giving Pakistan a comprehensive victory by an innings and 222 runs.

4. India's Masterclass (Mohali, 2022)

During Sri Lanka’s 2022 tour of India, the team suffered another massive defeat at Mohali. India’s 574/8 declared, thanks to a superb 175-run knock by Ravindra Jadeja, put immense pressure on . The visitors collapsed for 174 in their first innings, leading to a follow-on. Unable to recover, managed only 178 in their second innings, resulting in another defeat by an innings and 222 runs. Jadeja’s all-round brilliance (scoring 175 and taking nine wickets) earned him the Player of the Match award.

5. Australia Asserts Complete Dominance (Galle, 2025)

This latest defeat at Galle has become the biggest innings loss in Sri Lanka’s Test history. Australia’s dominant 654/6 in their first innings left with a mountain to climb. Despite their best efforts, the hosts were bundled out for 165 and 247 in their two innings, sealing a humiliating loss by an innings and 242 runs.

's history has seen some major setbacks, but their recent defeat against Australia in 2025 stands out as their worst. While these heavy losses highlight the team’s struggles against top cricketing nations, they also remind the squad of the need for rebuilding and strategic improvements. The road to redemption will be tough, but will look to bounce back stronger in future encounters.