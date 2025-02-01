State-of-the-art podcast studio opened at UoM

Dir lower - The Department of Journalism & Mass Communication at the University of Malakand marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of a state-of-the-art podcast studio here on Friday.

The ceremony was attended by Capt (R) Kamaran Ahmad Afridi, Secretary of the Higher Education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as the chief guest. In his address, he reiterated his commitment to promoting quality education in the province and highlighted various initiatives to uplift the education sector. He praised the university’s dedication to academic excellence and commended Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad for his leadership in strengthening educational standards.

Capt (R) Kamaran Afridi also congratulated the faculty, particularly Dr Sajjad Ali, Assistant Professor of Journalism & Mass Communication, for his key role in establishing the podcast studio. He emphasized the significance of this initiative in enhancing practical learning opportunities for students and bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and industry practices.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad acknowledged Dr Sajjad Ali’s efforts and highlighted the importance of such initiatives in equipping students with modern media skills. He reaffirmed the university’s commitment to fostering an innovative learning environment that aligns with contemporary media trends.

The event was attended by deans and heads of various departments, who appreciated the initiative. The podcast studio is expected to provide students with hands-on experience in digital content creation, podcasting, and media production, further strengthening the university’s journalism and mass communication program.