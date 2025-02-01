The Plight of Sindh Universities

The recent proposed changes in the Sindh Universities and Institutes Laws Act are a major blow to academic learning. The Sindh government has amended a law to allow non-PhD candidates and bureaucrats to be appointed as vice-chancellors of higher learning institutions. Since bureaucrats are not experts in pedagogy, appointing them would be a grave mistake. This change, regrettably, undermines the very spirit of free academic learning and critical thinking in these institutes. Moreover, it instils a sense of controlled learning, diminished creativity, and limited opportunities to foster independent thought.

The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan has termed this move a regressive step that will not only have dire repercussions on academic standards but also affect academic freedom and research. Universities in Sindh already face myriad issues that hinder academic excellence, including political interference, inadequate financial resources, and limited infrastructure. Instead of addressing these pressing concerns, the government has taken a step that will only exacerbate the crisis. One wonders who will manage these institutions if such unqualified individuals are placed at their helm.

Sadly, most public universities in Sindh already suffer from gross negligence and apathy, and now the government has made it easier to appoint individuals who do not meet the commonly held standards of academic rigour. How this move will benefit higher education is anyone’s guess. It is certain, however, that it will have significant negative ramifications, especially at a time when universities are already struggling with immense challenges. This decision must be revisited and reconsidered before it further damages the higher education sector. The provincial government must listen to the concerns being raised and act accordingly.

IMRAN ALI BROHI,

Sindh.