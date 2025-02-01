Three dacoits killed in police drone attack in Kandhkot

KANDKOT - Three dacoits were killed and four were injured in a police drone attack during joint operation with Rangers in Kandhkot. According to police, the slain robbers include Mubeen Shar, Mithal Shar and Rahim Shar. During operation, police destroyed five hideouts and fronts of robbers. Police blockaded the entrance and exit routes of Kachha area. Heavy contingent of Rangers and police, including armored vehicles, are participating in the operation. An exchange of fire with modern weapons continued between Rangers, police and robbers.

Sukkur police launch massive crackdown on criminals

On the directives of SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan Mughal, a comprehensive general hold-up and snap checking operation is underway across the district to maintain law and order here on Friday.

The operation, led by relevant SDPOs, SHOs, and unit in-charges, involves thorough checking of small and large vehicles, as well as motorcycles, at all entry and exit points of the district. During the operation, hundreds of individuals and vehicles are being verified on the spot using the CRI system and the “Talaash” app. The app’s advanced features enable police to instantly check the criminal records and identities of suspicious individuals. Individuals found without identification documents or with questionable credentials are being transferred to various police stations for further verification. Sukkur police are committed to ensuring the safety and security of citizens, while also taking a tough stance against criminals, social evils, and anti-social elements.

Hyderabad police seize large quantity of gutka

The Hyderabad Police have seized a large quantity of raw materials used for manufacturing mainpuri and Indian gutka, arresting two suspects during a crackdown. According to a police spokesperson, the raid was conducted on Friday under the supervision of DSP Cantt Dr Safiullah in the jurisdiction of Makki Shah police station. A substantial amount of Indian gutka, raw materials and prepared mainpuri were recovered, while two suspects Shabbir Hussain and Aamir Ali were taken into custody. The police have registered a case against the suspects under the Gutka and Mainpuri Act at Makki Shah police station.