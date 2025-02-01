Saturday, February 01, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Two killed in separate road accidents in Khanewal

Our Staff Reporter
February 01, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

Khanewal  -  Two people, including a 10-year-old girl, lost their lives in separate road accidents in the Thatha Sadiqabad area. According to details, a tragic incident occurred near Chaki Stop, Ali Sher Wahan, on Dunyapur Road. A 10-year-old girl, Zakia Bibi, daughter of Muhammad Majeed, was crossing the road after attending Quran lessons at a local madrasa when a speeding van hit her. She was rushed to the Thatha Sadiqabad Health Center in critical condition but succumbed to her injuries. Local police have registered a case against the unknown driver based on a complaint by the girl’s father, Abdul Majeed. In another accident, a motorcycle rider, identified as 60-year-old Muhammad Zafarullah, son of Muhammad Deen, lost his life when a speeding car struck his bike near Chak No. 106 Mor. He died on the spot. Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122, patrolling police, and local police reached the scene. After completing legal formalities, the body was handed over to the family.

Detrimental to independence of judiciary, five judges react to proposed appointment of IHC CJ

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1738300518.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025